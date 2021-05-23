Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ben Malango scored twice as Moroccan club Raja Casablanca secured a 4-0 home win over South African visitors Orlando Pirates on Sunday to reach the African Confederation Cup semi-finals.

All the goals came in the first 36 minutes of their quarter-final second leg as Raja cruised into the last four 5-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in South Africa last Sunday.

Raja will now face Pyramids of Egypt for a place in the final with Coton Sport of Cameroon meeting JS Kabylie of Algeria in the other semi-final.

Malango nodded Raja Casablanca's first goal on seven minutes against Orlando Pirates and Zakaria el Wardi scored his first in Africa this season off a cross to double the lead.

Soufiane Rahimi chipped the ball over the goalkeeper for the third and Malango also scored off a chip to complete the first-half rout.

Enyimba of Nigeria were another club who could not match their north African opponents following a loss at Pyramids in Egypt last Sunday.

Trailing 4-1 from the first leg, Enyimba fell further behind on aggregate at home when Ibrahim Adel struck on 32 minutes in Aba.

Anayo Iwuala, who missed the trip to Egypt because of suspension, equalised on 40 minutes but the hosts could not add to the score which finished 1-1, giving the Egyptians a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Jaraaf of Senegal came from behind to defeat Cameroon's Coton Sport 2-1 in Thies, but were eliminated on away goals after losing the first leg 1-0 in Garoua.

Sibiri Sanou scored his third goal for Coton in Africa's second tier club competition midway through the first half to leave the home side needing at least three to qualify.

Albert Diene levelled before half-time and Pape N'Diaye got a second goal for the Senegalese 10 minutes into the second half, but they could not find the net again.

Although Algeria's JS Kabylie were held 1-1 at home by CS Sfaxien of Tunisia they advanced 2-1 on aggregate in a tie where all the goals came from penalties.

In the second leg, Kabylie captain Rehda Bensayah converted a spot-kick before half-time and Aymen Harzi equalised from a penalty with nine minutes remaining.

African Confederation Cup quarter-final results:

Enyimba (Nigeria) 1-1 Pyramids (Egypt) Pyramids win 5-2 on aggregate

Jaraaf (Senegal) 2 -1 Coton Sport (Cameroon) Aggregate: 2-2, Coton win on away goals

JS Kabylie (Algeria) 1-1 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Kabylie win 2-1 on aggregate

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 4-0 Orlando Pirates (South Africa) Raja win 5-1 on aggregate