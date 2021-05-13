Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Former Egypt coach Hector Cuper will take charge of the DR Congo national team

Argentine Hector Cuper has been appointed as the new coach of DR Congo men's football team.

The 65-year-old has been given the task of leading the Leopards to the 2022 World Cup.

DR Congo, who missed out on a place at next year's Africa Cup of nations finals, are in a group with Madagascar, Benin and Tanzania for the second round of qualifying for the World Cup

This will be Cuper's second stint in charge of an African national team after his three years with Egypt, who he guided to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He was most recently in charge of Uzbekistan and he has also coached clubs in Spain and Italy, including Mallorca, Real Beits, Valencia, Parma Inter Milan.