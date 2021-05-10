Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

US rapper J Cole is set to play for Rwandan side Patriots BBC ahead of the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The 36-year-old, is thought to be releasing his sixth studio album on Friday and two days later could be making his BAL debut against Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers.

Despite being a huge basketball fan, the rapper has often referenced Lebron James and Michael Jordan in his music, J Cole has no professional basketball experience

His highest profile game was probably in 2012 when he appeared in the NBA's Celebrity All Star game which is held during the league's annual All Star Weekend.

At 2019 All Stars game he performed in the half-time show and a year later sat next to Kanye West in the crowd before the Covid-19 pandemic meant the majority of the sporting events were played without fans.

The NBA-backed BAL tips off this weekend and the signing of Cole, although unorthodox, is the highest profile signing of this fledgling basketball league.

If he does make his debut on Sunday J Cole could come up against former NBA player Ben Uzoh who signed for Rivers Hoppers last month.

The 33-year-old had stints with the then New Jersey Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Toronto Raptors as well as playing in Europe.

He was part of Nigeria's 2015 Afrobasket winning squad in Tunisia and member of D'Tigers team which competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2019 Men's Basketball World Cup in China.