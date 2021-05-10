Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria's Super Falcons defeated South Africa on penalties to lift the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy

The draw for an expanded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations has produced an intriguing tie in the opening round with defending champions Nigeria set to face neighbours and traditional rivals Ghana.

It is one of 22 ties that saw the 44 teams seeded based on geography rather than a ranking system taking into account past results, the latest Fifa rankings or even a mixture of the two.

Nigeria are currently the top-ranked women's side in Africa according to Fifa with Ghana at number four.

South Africa made their debut at the Women's World Cup in 2019 after they were the runners-up at the Nations Cup in 2018, as they lost out to Nigeria on penalties in the final, and their campaign begins against Mozambique.

Once again the Women's Nations Cup will act as the qualifiers for the global showpiece to be played in Australia and New Zealand with the four semi-finalists securing places at the 2023 World Cup

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis insists she is taking one step at a time.

"We want to focus on qualifying for the Women's Afcon first and then the World Cup later," she said after the draw.

Like the Nations Cup the World Cup has expanded and will feature 32 teams rather than 24 in 2023.

As well as the semi-finalists two more African teams will get a second chance to qualify for the World Cup at a 10-team tournament set for New Zealand and Australia with three more nations sealing places at the finals,

The 22 aggregate winners progress to the second round that will decide the 11 nations joining hosts Morocco at next year's finals.

The 2022 tournament will be the first to feature 12 nations after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we well as the draws for the Women's Nations Cup the qualifiers for both the Under-17 and Under-20 Women's World Cup were drawn in Cairo on Monday (scroll down for details).

Qualifiers for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations:

First round:

Uganda v Ethiopia

Kenya v South Sudan

Eritrea v Burundi

Djibouti v Rwanda

Malawi v Zambia

Tanzania v Namibia

Zimbabwe v Eswatini

Angola v Botswana

Mozambique v South Africa

Algeria v Sudan

Egypt v Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

Congo v Gabon

Central African Republic v Cameroon

Sierra Leone v Gambia

Liberia v Senegal

Mali v Guinea

Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

Burkina Faso v Benin

Nigeria v Ghana

Niger v Ivory Coast

African qualifiers for the Under-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022:

First Round:

Djibouti v Eritrea

South Sudan v Rwanda

Eswatini v Mozambique

Mauritania v Tunisia

Niger v Benin

Togo v Mali

DR Congo v Sao Tome

Eq. Guinea v Central African Republic

Second Round:

Djibouti or Eritrea v Tanzania

Burundi v Namibia

Angola v Botswana

South Sudan or Rwanda v Ethiopia

Kenya v Uganda

Eswatini or Mozambique v South Africa

Zambia v Malawi

Mauritania or Tunisia v Ghana

Niger or Benin v Morocco

The Gambia v Burkina Faso

Togo or Mali v Senegal

Guinea v Sierra Leone

Gabon v Guinea Bissau

DR Congo or Sao Tome v Cameroon

Egypt v Congo

Eq. Guinea or Central African Republic v Nigeria

NB: Three further knockout rounds will decide the two African qualifiers for the finals in Costa Rica.

African qualifiers for Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2022:

First round:

Eritrea v South Sudan

Eq. Guinea v Kenya

DR Congo v Rwanda

Senegal v Sierra Leone

Benin v Mauritania

(1st Legs: 13-15 January 2022; 2nd Legs: 27-29 January 2022)

Second Round:

Cameroon v Eritrea or South Sudan

Zambia v Namibia

Djibouti v Burundi

Tanzania v Botswana

Eq. Guinea or Kenya v South Africa

Uganda v Ethiopia

Egypt v Guinea Bissau

Nigeria v DR Congo or Rwanda

Liberia v Guinea

Senegal or Sierra Leone v Ghana

Niger v Sao Tome

Benin or Mauritania v Morocco

NB: Two further knockout rounds will decide the three African qualifiers for the finals in India.