Cricket South Africa to expedite return of players from IPL

Chris Morris became the IPL's most expensive ever auction signing after he was was signed for £1.6m by Rajasthan Royals

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has said it will be ensuring "the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores," following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a statement, the IPL said it had "unanimously decided" to suspend the season after an emergency meeting due to an increase in coronavirus cases among players.

The IPL is the richest franchise tournament in world cricket, with eight franchises representing different Indian cities in matches of 20 overs per side.

CSA added that it external-link "supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost."

It said it has also made contact with all of the relevant franchises to discuss how the players and support staff can return home.

A total of 11 South African players were taking part in this year's IPL including Test captain Quinton de Kock and Chris Morris the most expensive player in the league's history.

"Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations," CSA added.

"CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations.

CSA wishes to extend its well wishes and support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the people of India and thank the BCCI for keeping our players safe during this challenging time."

The decision to suspend the season came after a Sunrisers Hyderabad player tested positive before Tuesday's match against Mumbai Indians.

There are no South African players in the Sunrisers squad while de Kock and his compatriot Marco Jansen are with the Mumbai team.

Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two KKR players tested positive.

South African players in the IPL: