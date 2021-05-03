Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte has has had two stints in charge of Burkina Faso

Paulo Duarte has been named as the new coach of Togo men's national team, but will not be starting his job until August.

Instead the Portuguese coach will continue in charge of the Angolan champions Primeiro de Agosto, who he started with last September and has led to the top of the table with 13 matches left to play.

The former two-time Burkina Faso boss has signed a three-year deal to replace Frenchman Claude Le Roy, who resigned last month.

Duarte's deal with his club means he will miss Togo's opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June, away to Senegal and then hosting Namibia.

Instead local coach Jonas Kokou Komla will be in charge for those games.

Duarte's first competitive games in charge will be in September with back-to-back World Cup games against Congo-Brazzaville.

As well as Burkina Faso the 52-year-old also coached Gabon at international level and at club level had a stint with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.