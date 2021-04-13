Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

A goal from Atletico Madrid's Njoya Ajara Nchout was not enough for Cameroon

Cameroon women's football coach Alain Djeumfa admitted he had mixed emotions after his side missed out on the final place at the Tokyo Olympics' women's football tournament.

The Indomitable Lionesses earned a goalless draw in the second leg of their Olympic play-off on Tuesday but Chile clinched the place in Tokyo thanks to their 2-1 win on Saturday.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic both matches were played in Turkey rather than on the planned home and away basis.

"Really disappointed, we missed qualification by an inch," Djeumfa told BBC Sport Africa.

"But we have to capitalise and develop team that gave its best. For two years this team has been undergoing reconstruction and there has been progress and we are satisfied on that premise."

The result means that Zambia will be Africa's only representatives in the women's football tournament in Tokyo as the She-polopolo make their debut at a global event.

Atletico Madrid's Njoya Ajara Nchout had given Cameroon a glimmer of hope as he she scored in the 76th minute in Saturday's first leg in reply to earlier goals from Camila Saez and Carla Guerrero for Chile.