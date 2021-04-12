Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

DR Congo's Ben Malango scored as Raja Casablanca qualified for the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup

Raja Casablanca of Morocco crushed Pyramids of Egypt 3-0 in Cairo Sunday to become the first qualifiers for the Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

The victory was set up by DR Congo duo Fabrice Ngoma and Ben Malango, who both scored in the first half, before Moroccan star Soufiane Rahimi completed the rout with 13 minutes left to play.

Pyramids had hoped to avenge a two-goal defeat at Raja last weekend, but despite the two losses they can still reach the last eight as Group D runners-up.

In the other Group D game Zambia's Ndola edged past Tanzania's Namungo 1-0, with the only goal of the game scored by another DR Congo player Freddy Tshimenga.

The results mean that after four matches Raja have a maximum 12 points, Pyramids and Nkana are both on six and the aready eliminated Namungo are without a point.

In Group A there were 3-0 wins for the home teams as Algeria's Entente Setif beat Enyimba of Nigeria as Orlando Pirates overcame Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi.

It was a fourth consecutive continental loss for Enyimba outside Nigeria as Amir Karaoui and Mohamed Amoura scored and Akram Djahnit converted a penalty for Setif.

Pirates were equally ruthless with Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini scoring as they maintained an unbeaten run in the group.

The South Africans have moved to the top of the pool with eight points, Enyimba have six while Benghazi and Setif four each.

In Group B Coton Sport of Cameroon continue to lead the way after a 5-1 thrashing of Zambian visitors Napsa Stars.

Coton Sport's goals came from Lambert Araina, Souaibou Marou, Burkinabe Sibiri Sanou, Ferdel Ebandza Dzo and Francis Tombi Alemi before a stoppage-time consolation from Doisy Soko.

The other game in the group in Algeria saw JS Kabylie held to a goalless draw by the Moroccan holders Renaissance Berkane.

Those results mean Coton are top nine points, JS Kabylie have six, Berkane are on five and Napsa one.

CS Sfaxien had to come from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Etoile du Sahel in Group C's Tunisian derby.

Ayman Sfaxi scored, was yellow-carded and created a goal for Wajdi Kechrida as Etoile built a two-goal half-time advantage inSfax.

Azmi Ghouma halved the deficit on 69 minutes and Firas Chaouat held his nerve to convert a stoppage-time penalty and rescue a point for record three-time Confederation Cup winners Sfaxien.

The other game in the Group is being played on Monday as Burkina Faso's Salitas take on Senegal's Jaraaf in a game moved to Benin as the Salitas stadium does not meet the standards to host international matches.

Group A:

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 3-0 Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Entente Setif (Algeria) 3-0 Enyimba (Nigeria)

Group B:

Coton Sport (Cameroon) 5-1 Napsa Stars (Zambia)

JS Kabylie (Algeria) 0-0 Renaissance Berkane (Morocco)

Group C:

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 2-2 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Salitas (Burkina Faso) v Jaraaf (Senegal)

Group D: