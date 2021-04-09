African Champions League: CR Belouizdad join Sundowns in quarter-finals
Algerian champions CR Belouizdad earned the win they needed over hosts Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to clinch a place in the African Champions League quarter-finals.
Amir Sayoud took his tally in the competition to seven when he gave Belouizdad the lead over Sundowns in Pretoria on 29 minutes.
That advantage was doubled just before half-time as Ahmed Gasmi headed home a cross from Zinelaabidine Boulakhoua.
It was a measure of revenge for the Algerians who were embarrassed by Sundowns on home soil in the reverse fixture when the South Africans won 5-1 in February.
In Friday's other Group B game DR Congo's TP Mazembe, who were already out of contention to make the last eight came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win over Sudan's Al Hilal.
The Sudanese club had needed a win to have any chance at all of progressing.
Al Hilal made the ideal start in their bid to win against former African champions Mazembe - Eid Mugadam gave them the lead after just two minutes in Lumbumbashi - but 16 minutes later Hilal contributed to their own downfall as Ivorian defender Mohamed Ouattara scored an own goal to level the game at 1-1.
Mazembe won the game thanks to a goal from Isaac Tshibangu, who scored just moments after he came on as substitute.
The draw for the quarter and semi-finals will be held on 30 April at the Confederation of African Football's headquarters in Cairo.
Friday's Group B results:
- TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 2-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 0-2 CR Belouizdad (Algeria)