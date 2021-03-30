Mauritania and Ethiopia qualify for Cup of Nations finals

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mauritania had never qualified for the Finals before 2019, but now have made two in a row

Mauritania and Ethiopia have confirmed their places at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2022 as the final round of qualification matches wrapped up.

Mauritania won 1-0 in the Central African Republic in Banjul in Group E, which means that Burundi cannot catch them whatever happens in their game against Morocco later.

And a 0-0 draw between Madagascar and Niger meant that Ethiopia went through from Group K, despite having been 3-1 down to Ivory Coast when the match was abandoned on 80 minutes after referee Charles Bulu collapsed on the pitch.

Bulu was immediately taken to hospital after receiving treatment.

Bulu had replaced the original referee for the game, who had not arrived for the kick-off. The appointment replacement for Bulu turned out to be Ivorian himself, and therefore could not take over, and the game was abandoned.

Regardless, Madagascar's failure to beat bottom-placed Niger means Ethiopia will attend their first African Nations Cup finals since 2013.