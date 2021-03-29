Malawi beat Uganda to make Cup of Nations finals

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Malawi's only previous Cup of Nations Finals appearances have been in 1984 and 2010

Malawi beat Uganda 1-0 in the final Group X qualifying match for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - putting themselves through and sending the Cranes out.

Uganda only needed a draw from the game in Blantyre, but came away defeated thanks to Richard Mbulu's 15th minute goal.

Instead it is Malawi who are celebrating making it to the Finals in Cameroon in 2022 - only the third time they have ever qualified for the competition.

The result caps a miserable run for east African countries in qualifying, with Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda all also missing out.

MORE TO FOLLOW.