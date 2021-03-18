Salah and Trezeguet named in Egypt squad

England-based players are not subject to the same travel restrictions as those in France

Premier League players Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Trezeguet of Aston Villa and Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal all feature in the 28-man squad for the Pharaohs' final qualifying matches for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt are currently top of Group G with eight points, and only need a draw in Kenya or a win at home against Comoros to guarantee their place in Cameroon next year.

There are also recalls in the squad for Mostafa Fathi - who last played international football in 2017 - and Mohamed Farouk, whose only cap so far was in 2014.

In all 22 of the 28 players are based in Egypt's domestic league.

However, Egypt have not been hit by the same problems that other African countries are anticipating with procuring players from their clubs for these qualifying games.

All players from the French Ligue 1 and 2 have been restricted from travelling outside of the European Union due to the amount of time required to spend in quarantine on their return.

Egypt squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Gennesh (Zamalek), Mohamed Bassam (Tala'a El-Gaish), Amer Amer (Ceramica Cleopatra)

Defenders: Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids), Ahmed Fetouh, Mahmoud El-Wensh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah).

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Amr El-Sulya, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly), Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek), Trezeguet (Aston Villa), Mohamed Farouk, Islam Issa (Pyramids), Mostafa Fathi (Smouha)

Attackers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Hossam Hassan (Smouha), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly).