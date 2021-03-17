Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tau has been in strong form for Brighton and Hove Albion

South Africa defender Percy Tau has backed calls from other Bafana Bafana internationals encouraging the national team's players to play league football in Europe.

Both Keagan Dolly of Montpellier and Lebo Mothiba of Strasbourg have said more South Africans should leave the country's domestic Premier Division, to help improve the national game.

"I share the same sentiment," Tau said.

"It would be great for the national team for us to have many players playing abroad.

"I'm not saying we should undermine our own league, but to have different leagues and different competitions would mean so much.

"To play in France, the EPL or Scotland, it would give the coach a great pool of players to choose from."

South Africa are second in Group C after four games.

They host group leaders Ghana on 25 March before winding up their campaign against Sudan three days later in Khartoum in a group that also contains Sao Tome and Principe.

Regardless of where they play domestic football, Tau said he was "confident" that the group of players South Africa have would get through from these last two crunch games.

"We just have to do what we have to do," he said.

"We can put ourselves in a better position at home - but then also we can still try something away.

"I am confident that the group we have, the guys can always win games if we play well."