Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The African Champions League trophy

African Champions League holders Al Ahly of Egypt got the defence of their title back on track with an impressive 3-0 win away to Group A rivals AS Vita Club - Ahly's first Champions League victory in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ahly began the day having taken just one point from their last two group games and defeat in Kinshasa would almost certainly have denied them a place in the knockout phase.

Tuesday's win puts Ahly second in the standings with two group games to play.

The top two teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Pressure

Al Ahly, under intense pressure to get three points, seized an early initiative against Vita Club thanks to a 6th minute strike from Mohamed Sherif.

Mohamed Magdi Kafsha made it 2-0 to Ahly 13 minutes later with forward Taher Mohamed adding a third late on in the second half.

Pitso Mosimane's Ahly are now second in Group A, three points behind leaders Simba of Tanzania who were 3-0 home winners over Sudan's Al Merreikh.

Mozambique's Luis Miquissone opened the scoring for Simba with Mohamed Husseini and Chris Mugalu adding to the scoreline.

Al Merreikh are bottom with one point, three below third placed Vita Club.

In other early results on Tuesday, Sudan's Al Hilal were held to a 0-0 draw in Omdurman by Algeria's CR Belouizdad in Group B - a result which leaves both teams level on three points with two games to play.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who were hosting TP Mazembe later in the day, lead the group with three wins from three.

In the pick of the Tuesday's other late kick-offs, Zamalek of Egypt are also under pressure ahead of their home game against Tunisia's Esperance in Group D.

Zamalek have taken just two points from their three group matches so far.