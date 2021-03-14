Group E: Berahino - Burundi's first qualification 'no fluke'
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Burundi want to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in order to prove that their presence last time was "not a fluke," their captain Saido Berahino has said.
The 2019 edition of the tournament was the first time the small central African nation had ever qualified.
Burundi are currently third in Group E for qualifying for Cameroon, but only a point behind Mauritania. They face CAR and then group leaders Morocco - who are almost certainly already assured of qualification - in the final two fixtures.
"We've worked so hard to get to the position that we are now - after qualifying already for the first time in history," Berahino told BBC Sport Africa.
"We want to show the people it was not just a fluke."
- Group F: Tuyisenge - 'no easy task' for Rwanda
- Group G: Bakari: Comoros qualification would be 'magical'
- Group H: Besenbaini - Algeria 'hungry' for third title
- Group I: Diouf - 'Senegal need belief'
- Group J: Tanzani's Msuva - 'we need the fans'
- Group K: Madagascar wary of 'frustrating' Ethiopia
- Group L: 'Nigeria won't win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations'
Alongside Madagascar and Mauritania, Burundi were one of three debutants in Egypt two years ago.
But while Madagascar thrived - topping their group and eventually going through to the quarter-finals - Burundi finished bottom of the group having lost all three games.
Berahino - who played for England at Under-20 level before switching to the country of his birth - said that having a "taste of the tournament" in 2019 was inspiring their efforts to try and make it to Cameroon.
"We want to qualify again - because we've got the hunger, we've got the desire," he said.
"And we've had the taste of the tournament, so it will be wonderful to actually go there - saying that we qualified two times in a row - and try to make a tournament better than the last one.
"We've got every chance,"