Burundi's Saido Berahino in action for Belgian club Charleroi

Burundi want to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in order to prove that their presence last time was "not a fluke," their captain Saido Berahino has said.

The 2019 edition of the tournament was the first time the small central African nation had ever qualified.

Burundi are currently third in Group E for qualifying for Cameroon, but only a point behind Mauritania. They face CAR and then group leaders Morocco - who are almost certainly already assured of qualification - in the final two fixtures.

"We've worked so hard to get to the position that we are now - after qualifying already for the first time in history," Berahino told BBC Sport Africa.

"We want to show the people it was not just a fluke."

Alongside Madagascar and Mauritania, Burundi were one of three debutants in Egypt two years ago.

But while Madagascar thrived - topping their group and eventually going through to the quarter-finals - Burundi finished bottom of the group having lost all three games.

Berahino - who played for England at Under-20 level before switching to the country of his birth - said that having a "taste of the tournament" in 2019 was inspiring their efforts to try and make it to Cameroon.

"We want to qualify again - because we've got the hunger, we've got the desire," he said.

"And we've had the taste of the tournament, so it will be wonderful to actually go there - saying that we qualified two times in a row - and try to make a tournament better than the last one.

"We've got every chance,"