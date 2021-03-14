Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tuyisenge plays his domestic football in Mozambique - Rwanda's opponents in their next game

Rwanda forward Jacques Tuyisenge has admitted the team "do not have an easy task" if they are to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, with their fate out of their hands.

Rwanda have only got two points in Group F, but can still make it to Cameroon if they win both their remaining games.

First they have to face Mozambique in Kigali.

"A home game is always important, because we must win all our games to qualify," Tuyisenge said.

"That starts with a match against Mozambique at home. If we lose it, our chances are over."

Even with a win over the Black Mambas, Rwanda would still have a monumental task with the last game, away in Cameroon.

Cameroon are hosts of the 2022 competition and would be looking to round off qualification for their own tournament with a win.

Meanwhile Mozambique and Cape Verde - who both currently have four points - would play each other in the other fixture at the same time.

"We could win the home game and improve our chances of qualifying," Tuyisenge said.

"Hopefully other results will go our way.

"But yes - it will not be an easy task. We only have two points, which is not much."