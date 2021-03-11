Chad could be banned from global football after the minister of youth and sports dissolved the country's football federation.

Fifa regulations do not allow governments to interfere in the running of football and on several occasions when this has happened, the sport's world governing body has issued a global ban.

A document from the ministry says that the powers of the Federation of Chad Football Associations (FTFA) were withdrawn on 10 March.

This came after the FTFA refused to listen to a previous request from the ministry in December regarding a provisional withdrawal of its mandate.

"By the definitive withdrawal of this delegation of powers, it is formally forbidden for the (FTFA) to participate in the various international meetings … and to organise or participate in any other national or international competition or event on behalf of Chad," the ministry's statement explained.

Already out of the race to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals, Chad are due to play their final two Group A qualifiers for the tournament later this month.

They are scheduled to first host Namibia before travelling to face Mali, who have already secured a place at the Nations Cup in Cameroon.