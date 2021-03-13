Bensebaini: Algeria 'hungry' for third Afcon title

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini has said "all games are tough" as the defending champions prepare for the final Afcon qualifying matches.

The Desert Foxes - who have already qualified for the tournament in Cameroon next year - play Zambia on 25 March in Lusaka, before ending their campaign at home against Botswana.

Bensebaini, who plays his domestic football in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach, said that with all three of the other teams in Group H still capable of qualifying, it will not be an easy end to the group.

"We are aware that it won't be easy - all games will be tough to play" he said.

"We all know that in Africa, there are no weak teams or average teams. They all have a good level."

Bensebaini praised the "good squad of real players" who will be defending the title won in Egypt in 2019, when they overcame Senegal in the final.

If they were to do that, it would be the first time a team has retained the trophy since Egypt in 2010.

"Before the last Afcon, nobody was expecting us - and we still delivered," he said.

"We beat Senegal twice, Nigeria; Ivory Coast; Guinea. Those games weren't easy at all.

"All the games to come will be difficult, but it's up to us to be mentally strong. We meant to go through each round and win this third Afcon."

He added that Algeria remain "hungry" on the pitch despite their recent success.

"We never give up, so it's hard to beat us.

"We are ready for the battle."