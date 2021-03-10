Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr gives instructions to Ahmed Musa

Coach Gernot Rohr says captain Ahmed Musa was given an honorary place in Nigeria's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The surprise inclusion of the 28-year-old, who has been inactive since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, has sharply divided opinions in the country.

The speculation has forced Rohr to clarify and defend Musa's non-playing role as the 24th player.

"It's important to clarify that Musa is not in the competitive list of 23 players for our game against Benin and Lesotho," Rohr told BBC Sport Africa on Wednesday.

"We've invited Musa as the captain by making him the 24th player, but he is not as part of the 23 on the list that will play our two matches.

"What is important now is to focus on the games ahead and not to be distracted by anything else. We hope for all our players to be fit and travel down safely for the matches."

However Saudi Arabia-based striker Odion Ighalo is not included in the squad as he continues to consider a request from Rohr to come out of international retirement.

On the final match day, the West African nation will host Lesotho in the commercial city of Lagos on 30 March.

Three-time continental champions Nigeria currently top Group L on eight points, one ahead of Benin while Sierra Leone have three points and Lesotho two.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista, Portugal); William Troost-Ekong (Watford, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (Twente, The Netherlands)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Forwards: Alex Iwobi (Everton, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Moses Simon (Nantes, France)

Non-playing captain: Ahmed Musa (Unattached)

Standby: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray, Turkey); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Michael Olise (Reading, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors)