Will Caf presidency be decided in next 72 hours?

The Confederation of African Football's presidential elections are supposed to take place on 12 March but there is high expectation that the man most likely to lead the continental game over the next four years could be determined over the next 72 hours.

All four candidates, who met in Morocco last weekend, are scheduled to gather again in Mauritania ahead of Saturday's hosting of the African Under-20 Championships.

Last weekend, reports emerged of talks proposing South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe to take the top job with rival candidates Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma assuming two vice-presidential roles and a special advisor role respectively.

Yahya's communications advisor told BBC Sport Africa that the talks, which have prompted plenty of speculation in the media, will continue in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott this weekend.

"I don't think the core deal is about the [presidential] position or the vice-presidency but what I know is that the deal concerns a joint deal - a common vision and project - for Africa," said Jemal Sevir.

"As you know, African football is in a difficult situation, a difficult financial situation and the image of African football today is not good, and we know why in the past."

"So the discussion that happened in Rabat and that will continue in Nouakchott is the four candidates to work hand-in-hand together for the future of African football."

"Maybe there was discussion last weekend about the Caf presidency but it is secondary for Yahya - it is not what motivates him in these discussions, which were fruitful."

Motsepe, whose business acumen means he is worth over two billion dollars, is the owner of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, who he guided to African Champions League success in 2016.

He is currently seen as the front-runner for the post but the possible return of current Caf president Ahmad to the elections could thwart any deal, should one be decided this weekend.

BBC Sport Africa understands that the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where the 61-year-old from Madagascar is appealing his five-year ban by Fifa, will deliver its verdict on Monday.

Ahmad will need to entirely overturn his sanction to run for a second term because a reduced sentence, which some consider possible, would still prevent him for clearing the eligibility test required to stand for the role, which comes with an automatic vice-presidential post at Fifa.

Fifa interference?

The governing body's role in the ongoing Caf elections is under scrutiny after two Fifa employees were seen talking to the delegates in the Sofitel Hotel in Rabat.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, an old friend of Fifa President Gianni Infantino, is Fifa's Director of Associations while Mathias Grafstrom is the organisation's Deputy Secretary General.

The role of Fifa, which last year ended an unprecedented six-month partnership with Caf in a bid to improve the latter's governance, in the elections is attracting heated debate in African football circles.

The pair's presence has attracted accusations of interference by the global body in the elections.

The BBC asked Fifa for comment on Friday but has yet to hear back.

"I've been told by sources that they were in Rabat but I cannot confirm that they are part of the stakeholders in this agreement," added Sevir.

Prior to the emergence of the talks hosted by the Moroccan FA in Rabat, the presidential elections had been expected to be the most fiercely-contested in many years.

The Moroccan capital will host the candidates once more on Friday 12 March, whereupon the victor will begin a four-year term in charge of an organisation whose governance and finances have been heavily questioned in recent years.