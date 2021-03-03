Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Uganda's coach Johnny McKinstry previously coached Rwanda

Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry has been told 'to step aside' for the month of March by the country's football federation.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) did not give any details at all for the decision by its executive committee. external-link

"In the meantime Assistant Coaches Mr. Mubiru Abdallah, Mr. Mbabazi Livingstone and goalkeeping coach Mr. Kajoba Fred will take charge of the team during this period," the statement added.

"The rest of the Technical team remains unchanged.

"Fufa will use the period to assess and monitor the performance of the team."

The move comes ahead of Uganda's final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, at home to Burkina Faso at home on 24 March and then away to Malawi a few days later.

The Cranes are currently second in Group C on seven points just one behind leaders Burkina Faso and three ahead of Malawi in third while South Sudan are bottom on four points.

Uganda are aiming to qualify for their third consecutive Nations Cup finals.

Northern Irishman McKinstry, 35, has been in charge of Uganda since September 2019 when he replaced Frenchman Sebastien Desabre. He has been in charge of 14 games, winning nine, drawing twice, and losing on three.