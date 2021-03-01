Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Uganda will take on Ghana in Saturday's final of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

It will be Uganda's first continental final since 1978, when they also faced Ghana in the senior Nations Cup final, after they thrashed Tunisia 4-1 on Monday.

Ghana, who have won the under-20 title three times, edged past The Gambia 1-0 in the other semi-final.

Percious Boah scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute with a well-taken freekick.

Uganda's hero was striker Derrick Kakooza as he scored the tournament's first hat-trick after Richard Basangwa had given his side the lead after just five minutes.

Defender Adam Karim Benlamine scored Tunisia's only goal in the 39th minute.

In past editions the Under-20 Nations Cup has also acted as the qualifiers for the World Cup but the global version which was set to be played in Indonesia this year has been cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.