The Confederation of African Football has rescheduled two matches in the Champions League for 28 February to be played at neutral venues.

Both ties involve teams from South Africa who were unable to secure the necessary visas to travel due to restrictions imposed because of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic

Algeria's CR Belouizdad will now face South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Group B encounter had been due to play in Algeria on Tuesday 23 February.

The other tie to be rearranged is Morocco's Wydad Casablanca against Kaizer Chiefs, who will now play n Burkina Faso at 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou.

The Group C match was initially meant to be played on 13 February in Morocco while a later suggested date of six days later in Egypt was rejected by Kaizer Chiefs.

Both the Burkina Faso and Tanzania football authorities have both given the go ahead for the matches to be played in their countries.

The issue of travel restrictions has also affected games in both the the European Champions League and Europe League with several tied being played at neutral venues.