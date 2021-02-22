Confederation Cup: Group stage draw completed

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Three former African club champions have been drawn together in Group A of this season's Confederation Cup.

South Africa's Orlando Pirates won the continental title in 1995 while Algeria's Entente Setif and Nigeria's Enyimba have both won the crown twice.

They are joined in Group A by Libya's Al Ahly Benghazi in the continent's second-tier club competition.

The group-stage matches are due to begin next month with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

Group A: Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Enetente Setif (Algeria), Enyimba (Nigeria)

Group B: Napsa Stars (Zambia), Coton Sport (Cameroon), JS Kabylie (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco)

Group C: Jaaraf (Senegal), Salitas (Burkina Faso) CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Etoile/Young Buffaloes

Group D: Namungo/Primeiro Agosto, Nkana FC (Zambia), Pyramids (Egypt), Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Morocco's Renaissance Berkane will continue the defence of their title in Group B alongside Zambia's Napsa Stars, Coton Sport of Cameroon and Algeria's JS Kabylie, who have also twice been African Champions.

The Confederation Cup's most successful club is Tunisia's CS Sfaxien, who have lifted the trophy three times, are in Group C and know they will definitely face with Senegal's Jaaraf and Salitas of Burkina Faso.

The other team in the group will either be Etoile du Sahel or Eswatini's Young Buffaloes, the second leg of their play-off takes place on Monday with the Tunisian side holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

There is one other match to be played to decide the final place in Group D with Tanzanian club Namungo the firm favourites to clinch the spot after beating Angola's Primeiro Agosto 6-2 in the first leg on Sunday.

The tie was delayed when Covid-19 forced the game in Angola to be called off before the Confederation of African Football agreed that both games could be played in Tanzania.

Awaiting the winners in Group D are Zambia's Nkana, Pyramids from Egypt and Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.

Confederation Cup play-off results - second legs:

US Monastir (Tunisia) 1-0 Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

1-1 on aggregate Raja progress 6-5 on penalties

Napsa Stars (Zambia) 2-2 Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Napsa Stars progress 3-2 on aggregate

DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) 1-1 Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

2-2 on aggregate Ahly progress 8-7 on penalties

Coton Sport (Cameroon) 1-0 Sonidep (Niger)

Coton Sport progress 2-0 on aggregate

Rivers Utd (Nigeria) 1-0 Enyimba (Nigeria)

1-1 on aggregate Enyimba progress 5-4 on penalties

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 1-0 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Pirates progress 4-0 on aggregate

JS Kabylie (Algeria) 1-0 Stade Malien (Mali)

2-2 on aggregate Kabylie progress on away goals

Pyramids (Egypt) 2-0 Racing Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Pyramids progress 4-0 on aggregate

Jaraaf (Senegal) 1-0 Platinum (Zimbabwe)

Jaraaf progress 2-0 on aggregate

Entente Setif (Algeria) 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Setif progress 2-1 on aggregate

Salitas (Burkina Faso) 3-1 Bouenguidi (Gabon)

Salitas progress 3-2 on aggregate

Tihad Casablanca (Morocco) 2-1 Nkana (Zambia)

Nkana progress 3-2 on aggregate

22/02/21: Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) v Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)

Etoile lead 2-1 on aggregate

AS Kigali (Rwanda) 1-1 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Sfaxien progress 5-2 on aggregate

First leg:

Primeiro Agosto (Angola) 2-6 Namungo (Tanzania) Caf ordered Primeiro to stage home leg in Tanzania after Angolan authorities prevented Namungo playing in Luanda last weekend

Bye: