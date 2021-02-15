Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Egyptian Football Association has agreed to host the delayed African Champions League Group C tie between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs.

The match will be played in Cairo on Friday according to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

The two sides had been due to play on Saturday in Morocco but was called off when Covid-19 issues meant the South African side were unable to secure the necessary visas to travel.

Egyptian holders Al Ahly will begin their Group A campaign on Tuesday as they host Sudanese side Al Merrikh.

Al Ahly were involved in the Club World Cup last week, where they managed to clinch third place after a win on penalties over Brazil's Palmeiras having lost to European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals in Qatar.

Champions League results:

Group A:

16/02/21: Al Ahly (Egypt) v Al Merrikh (Sudan)

AS Vita Club (DR Congo) 0-1 Simba (Tanzania)

Group B:

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 0-0 CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 2-0 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Group C:

Horoya (Guinea) 2-0 Petro Atletico (Angola)

19/02/21: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) v Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Group D: