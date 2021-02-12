Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is proud of his side's third place at the Club World Cup and that with a player like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah the Egyptians could have done even better.

The nine-time African champions equalled their best showing at the tournament by beating Brazil's Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras on penalties in Qatar on Thursday after a goalless draw.

Al Ahly began their campaign with a 1-0 win over local champions Al Duhail and then lost 2-0 to Germany's European champions Bayern Munich, who went on to win the title by beating Mexico's UANL Tigres.

"It's a World Cup, so if you come third so I think Africa should not be disgraced about us becoming third. At least we got a medal." Mosimane said after the win.

"We defeated the Conmebol (South American) champions also it's a milestone and we won two out of three games and the game we didn't win, I mean, very difficult to win that match.

"That one we lost. But we are proud of the team. We are proud of the boys."

Mosimane insisted that he arrived at the tournament determined to win the title.

"We believe we could have won the World Cup, but let's talk about the reality. In reality it is very difficult to win the World Cup," he said.

"You know, we played a team that's very strong Bayern (Munich)... Maybe if I had Sadio Mane the Senegalese and Mohamed Salah from Egypt, maybe we could have talked a different talk when we played Bayern (Munich).

"So let's be honest and accept what we are and where we are and a little bit of humility and respect for football.

"We got the right results. We got the bronze medal. Yes, who remembers the bronze medal? Nobody. But at this point in time where we amongst the other teams, I'm happy to get the bronze because I had Bayern (Munich) in the semi-finals."

It was the third time Al Ahly had played in the bronze medal match in their six appearances at the Club World Cup having clinched third 2006 but losing six years later.