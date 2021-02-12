Cricket South Africa confirms Pakistan match schedule

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in South Africa during April.

The touring team will stay in a bio-secure environment and matches will be played at just two venues - SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The series will bring to an end a South Africa's home international season which has been heavily affected by Covid-19.

In December England cut short a white-ball tour over fears about the virus and that was followed by Australia withdrawing from a planned three-Test tour which was due to take place in March.

South Africa are currently in Pakistan where they recently lost both matches in a two-Test series and are now playing a Twenty20 series.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play an additional T20 international after it had originally been planned that just three matches in that format would be held.

"Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I'm sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld," said Smith.

Fixtures: