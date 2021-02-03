Mali's goalkeeper at the African Nations Championshi Djigui Diarra

Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra and Mamadou Coulibaly were the penalty heroes for Mali as they beat Guinea to reach the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

The semi-final had ended goalless after an evenly balanced 120 minutes of football at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

It is the second time that Mali have reached the CHAN final, where they will face either hosts Cameroon or champions Morocco on Sunday, having lost to DR Congo in Rwanda in 2016.

Guinea will once again have to play in the third-place play-off, that match is on Saturday, in 2016 they finished fourth after losing to Ivory Coast.

After both sides scored their first four penalties each it was Mali keeper and captain Diarra who set up the win by saving Guinea's fifth from Morlaye Sylla, who had been man of the match three times at the tournament.

The stop meant that Mamadou Coulibaly's successful spot kick was enough to take Mali to the final.

The match had started with some tough tackling with Mali were forced into two substitutions in the first half, the first after just one minute.

Guinea created the better chances in the first half with the best falling to the tournament's leading scorer Yakhouba Gnagna Barry.

His first was a shot from six metres out after 13 minutes was well saved by the leg of Mali keeper Djigui Diarra.

He then thought he had scored after 25 minutes as he was put through on goal and lashed the ball into the net only for the offside flag to be raised, a decision confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Then just before half-time his effort from outside the area was dealt with comfortably by Diarra.

Mali started second half with more intent and some good runs down the wings but there was no one in the box to get on the end of the crosses.

On the hour mark Guinea's Morlaye Sylla tried to curl in a long range free kick that the keeper pushed over the bar.

With 18 minutes left to play Mali's Moussa Kone will feel he should have done better with an overhead kick under no pressure with the Guinea keeper stranded out of his goal after failing to catch a free kick floated into the area.

Extra time was evenly balanced with both sides struggling in the final third of the field with both instead trying their luck from outside the area.

With five minutes left to play Mamadouba Bangoura had a chance to win the game for Guinea but shot wide from close range.

In the final minute of extra time Guinea brought replacement keeper Sekouba Camara onto the pitch for the penalties as he replaced his namesake Moussa Camara, but the gamble did not pay off,