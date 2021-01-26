Motsepe and Yahya cleared to run for Caf presidency

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mauritania FA president Ahmad Yahya was named Caf's Leader of the Year in 2017

South African Patrice Motsepe and Mauritania's Ahmed Yahya have been cleared to run for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency despite previous doubts over the duo's eligibility.

Fifa's Review Committee has said both men can contest the 12 March elections, where they will take on Ivorian Jacques Anouma and Senegal FA president Augustin Senghor.

The candidacies of Motsepe and Yahya were thrown into doubt earlier this month.

On 8 January, a Caf statement said 'further checks were necessary before a final decision' on Motsepe, the billionaire owner of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, and Yahya, who has led Mauritania's FA since 2011.

A day later, Caf's interim president Constant Omari organised an Emergency Committee meeting whereupon it was stated that Fifa would determine the candidates' eligibility.

Upon election, the Caf president automatically assumes a vice-presidency role with the global body.

Caf had previously said a hearing for both Motsepe and Yahya would 'be organised in Cairo on 28 January' but it is unclear whether this will still happen.

Patrice Motsepe is the tenth richest man in Africa according to Forbes magazine

Caf Governance Committee head Michel Brizoua-bi declined to comment when asked by BBC Sport Africa on Tuesday if this meeting will still go ahead.

Madagascar's Ahmad, who had been hoping to bid for a second term as Caf president until he was banned by Fifa in November, has been deemed ineligible to run in the elections.

He is appealing his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where even a reprieve, should one come, is likely to arrive too late to re-install his name on the list of candidates.

March's elections will take place in the Moroccan capital Rabat, with the victor serving a four-year term.