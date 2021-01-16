Hosts Cameroon open delayed CHAN with win over Zimbabwe

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hosts Cameroon took on Zimbabwe as the CHAN kicked off after a delay of nine months

Nine months after it should have started, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finally kicked off on Saturday as host nation Cameroon beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in Group A.

Playing in Yaounde, Salomon Banga scored the match-winner 18 minutes from time as the defender showed good agility to score with an overhead kick.

Playing in front of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Caf's new honorary president Issa Hayatou and Cameroon's Prime Minister among others, Cameroon dominated the first half but were wayward with their shots.

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda kept his side in the game but was fortunate that several Cameroon efforts were straight at him.

Later on Saturday, Burkina Faso and Mali can go top should either register a large win when the duo meet, also in Yaounde.

The CHAN was originally scheduled to take place in April last year but was postponed one month before as coronavirus swept the globe.

The sixth edition of the event for players based in their own domestic league is one of the largest football tournaments to take place anywhere in the world since the pandemic began.

Sixteen teams are playing in four groups of four, with the final taking place on 7 February.

Cameroon are not only looking to win the tournament for the first time but also to make it past the quarter-finals, something they have never achieved in their previous three CHAN appearances.

Led by experienced full international Jacques Zoua,

More to follow.