Morocco won the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil in 2018

The delayed 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the tournament for home-based players, kicks off in Cameroon on 16 January.

The Local Organizing Committee say it is ready to host the tournament and are putting the final touches in place ahead of Saturday's .

It will be the continent's biggest football tournament, which was scheduled for April last year, since the outbreak of Covid-19 and here is everything you need to know about the football tournament.

What is CHAN?

The new Japoma Stadium and training complex in Douala

CHAN, or to give it its full name the African Nations Championship, is a competition that happens every two years, shining a light on local club players in Africa.

Only players playing in their own local leagues across Africa are eligible to play in the tournament, that was first held in 2009.

After the first edition, hosted in Ivory Coast, the tournament has expanded from eight teams to 16.

Cameroon host the sixth edition and the competition was initially set to be held from 4-25 April 2020 but was shifted to 16 January 16 - 7 February, by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

CHAN during Covid-19

In order for the event to go ahead during the pandemic the Cameroon government and Caf have put in place some strict regulations for the championship.

According to the tournament manager, Micheal Disake, screening for Covid-19 will start as soon as the players, delegates and officials arrive at the airport.

Some of the new rules that Caf and Fifa have put in place include having one player per room in hotel accommodations as opposed to two, instead of just a 23-man squad teams are allowed to have 10 players on a waiting list to replace anyone who tests positive for coronavirus and teams will be tested 48 hours before every match.

More rules see stadium grounds filled to just 25 percent capacity for group stage matches, however this figure double for the semi-finals and final if fans keep their masks on, maintain social-distancing and behave in accordance to Covid-19 guidelines.

Security

Tournament manager, Michael Disake

Separatist groups have issued threats and warnings to football authorities about not wanting football in their territory and claim that the teams have been notified.

These threats were issued after three attacks happened in the northwest region and kidnappings in the south west region.

The tournament coordinator Disake says that he has read about the threats and it is something security officials will be handling.

In a meeting with the defence minister last week, officials have decided to heighten security around hotels, transport and training grounds for teams.

Past winners

The winner of the tournament will receives US$1.25 million that's an increase from the $700, 000 awarded in 2018 by Caf. The runners-up now get $700,000, third place $400,000 and fourth place $300,000.

Morocco are the current champions after lifting the title on home soil in 2018. While DR Congo are the only nations to win the title twice after winning the inaugural edition in 2009 and again in 2016, when the event was held in Rwanda.

Tunisia were winners of the second edition in Sudan in 2011, with another North African nation, Libya, surprising many to win in South Africa three years later.

Host cities

Amadou Ahidjo Stadium

Three cities and a total of four stadiums will host the competition. Yaounde will host Group A in the 40,000-seat Amadou Ahidjo Stadium. Groups B and C will both play in Douala at the 40,000-seat Bepanda stadium and the newly constructed 50,000-seat Japoma Stadium, respectively. Limbe and the 20,000-seat Omniport Stadium welcomes Group D.

Group A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe

Group B: Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda

Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania

Ticketing

Tickets went on sale on 11 January on a first-come, first-served basis until the 25% quota is filled, there will be no tickets on sale at the stadiums on the day of the matches. The price of tickets ranges from $1.85 to $92.55.

Among the places people will be able to buy tickets are Total petrol stations, kiosks at stadiums and the Ministry of Sports in Yaounde.

Fan zones

There will be fan zones in all the host cities with large screens for fans who cannot get into the stadiums. Supporters will also be able to purchase gift item as well as refreshments from stalls in the fan areas.