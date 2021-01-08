Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Senegalese debutants Teungueth have been handed a daunting draw for the group stage of the African Champions League alongside three former continental champions.

They are in Group D with five-time winners Zamalek of Egypt, four-time champions Esperance of Tunisia as well as Mouloudia Alger, who won the title in 1976.

Reigning champions Al Ahly's quest for a 10th title will include trips to DR Congo to play AS Vita Club, Tanzania to face Simba SC and to Sudan, where they will face Al Merrikh.

The group stage is due to begin on 12 and 13 February with the final round-robin games on 9 and 10 April.

Champions League draw:

Group A: Al Ahly, AS Vita Club, Simba SC, Al Merrikh

Group B: TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Hilal, CR Belouizdad

Group C: Wydad Casablanca, Horoya, Petro Atletico, Kaizer Chiefs

Group D: Esperance, Zamalek, Mouloudia Alger, Teungueth

Confederation Cup

The draw for the play-offs for group stages of the Confederation Cup has also been held pitting the winners from the last round of winners against the losers from the last 32 of the Champions League.

Following the withdrawal of Chadian side Gazelle from the Champions League the Confederation Cup holders Renaissance Berkane of Morocco were given a bye to the group stage.

The first legs of the play-offs are set to be played on 14 February with the return matches a week later.

Confederation Cup group stage play-offs: