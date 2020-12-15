Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

KV Oostende has terminated Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa's contract with immediate effect after he organized a party during Belgium's ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the club website "During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Ostend police were called up because of noise nuisance in the apartment building of Fabrice Ondoa in the Koningsstraat.

"It turned out to be a lockdown party in which ten people violated all corona measures.

"When the police arrived, they were also verbally harassed by the revelers and 11 police reports were drawn up."

The club's executive president Gauthier Ganaye said 24-year-old Ondoa's behaviour was unacceptable.

"As a football club, we cannot tolerate such selfish and irresponsible behaviour," he said.

"We are relieved that we have not had any Covid contamination so far and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way.

"That is why we always remind our players of their duties and they also assume their responsibility.

"KVO as a club is above the individual and given the seriousness of these facts, we therefore feel compelled to initiate the dismissal procedure against Fabrice Ondoa."

Ondoa had been with Oostende since 2018 and had been second-choice keeper this season behind Guillaume Hubert.