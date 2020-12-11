Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was coach of Egypt's Zamalek for less than six months

Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has denied charges of sexual assault in South Africa

The 51-year-old appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Friday before being released on R10,000 bail ($660).

He will have to appear again on 25 February next year.

It is alleged that two incidents happened on 7 December during the ongoing Cosafa Under-20 Cup at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

"(These are) total baseless accusations intended to unsettle Zambia team that has not conceded goal on this tournament (Cosafa Under-20 Cup)," Sredojevic told BBC Sport Africa.

"My legal representatives are dealing with this character assassination attempt...."

A statement from the Eastern Cape's National Prosecuting Authority outlined two incidents involving Sredojevic behaviour with a 39-year-old woman who was said to have been delivering coffee to him.