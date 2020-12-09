Pierre Achille Webo (L), assistant coach of Basaksehir, reacts during the Champions League game between Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Former Cameroon international Patrick Suffo is proud of the actions taken by the players of both Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir during a Champions League tie.

Uefa is investigating an allegation from the Turkish club that Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu made a racist comment towards assistant coach Pierre Webo in Tuesday's match.

Both sets of players walked off in protest and the match will now be played to a finish on Wednesday with a new officiating team.

Former Cameroon international Webo was shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline and then accused the fourth official of making a racist statement.

"We are at a point in time when we have to make a big statement," Suffo, who is also Webo's cousin, told BBC Sport.

"Yesterday was the perfect occasion to highlight those problems that we have been having in football for years.

"We have been fighting for years without much success some people are still living in the 1950's.

"I was proud of how it was handled yesterday it was a very good occasion to highlight those problems."

The former Sheffield United and Coventry City player hopes that the high profile nature of the walk-off means it will have a bigger impact.

"I think he (Webo) did very well - but not only him but all the other players from both teams they handed the situation very very well," he added.

"They made sure that no one was singled out and chose to make the scene all together.

"If it can happen in the Champions League the biggest competition in Europe it could happen anywhere. I think people have to be very firm on the stance that they are going to tackle this problem.

"There are other ways of going about it - ignore them but if you ignore them it will happen again so I believe we should take a stand as they did yesterday.@

"(Moving the game) was a very very big statement I was happy that the game stopped altogether so people will be more aware about the situation.

"Not only was it a Champions League game you have some fantastic players on the pitch - Neymar. Mbappe so the impact that they have is very big. So we should take these kind of stances in the future."