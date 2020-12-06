African Champions League: Three ties fail to go ahead
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Three teams look set to progress in the African Champions League without playing the second legs of their preliminary round ties.
Ghana's Asante Kotoko, Algeria's Mouloudia Alger and Mali's Stade Malien are all set for places in the last 32 of the tournament.
Mouloudia's game against Buffles on Friday did not go ahead after the side from Benin were unable to travel to Algeria.
The tie was evenly balanced at 1-1 after last week's first leg in Benin.
Asante Kotoko and Stade Malien's games were cancelled after positive Covid tests left their opponents with less than 15 players in their squads.
Confederation of African Football amended its regulations for Covid to say that teams with less than 15 players would not be able to play continental club games.
Guinea's AngloGold arrived in the Malian capital Bamako with 17 players and when four of those tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival it left a squad of just 13 players leading to the game being called off.
However AngloGold dispute the results of the tests done in Mali. Stade Malien held a a 2-1 lead from the first leg last weekend.
It was a similar story in Ghana where Mauritania's Nouadhibou had two of their 16-man squad return positive Covid tests on arrival and saw that game called off.
Nouadhibou also disputed the results of the tests carried out in Ghana. The first leg in Nouakchott had ended in a 1-1 draw.
The winners of the ties in last 32 will progress to the group stage of the Champions League while the losers will drop to the play-offs in the Confederation Cup.
Champions League preliminary round results:
- Teungueth (Senegal) 2-0 Armed Forces (The Gambia)
- Armed Forces (Gambia) 1-1 Teungueth (Senegal)
- Teungueth win 3-1 on aggregate
- ASKO Kara (Togo) 2-1 Racing Club Abidjan (Ivory Coast)
- Racing Club Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1-0 ASKO Kara (Togo)
- Aggregate: 2-2, Abidjan win on away goals
- Mogadishu City Club (Somalia) 0-2 AS Sonidep (Niger) (played in Djibouti City for security reasons)
- AS Sonidep (Niger) 2-0 Mogadishu City Club (Somalia)
- Sonidep win 4-0 on aggregate
- AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) 2-0 Forest Rangers (Zambia)
- Forest Rangers (Zambia) 0-0 AS Bouenguidi (Gabon)
- Bouenguidi win 2-0 on aggregate
- US Zilimadjou (Comoros) 1-1 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)
- Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 4-0 US Zilimadjou (Comoros)
- Galaxy win 5-1 on aggregate
- Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi) 1-1 Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)
- Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) 0-0 Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi)
- Aggregate: 1-1, Buffaloes win on away goals
- Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) 0-0 PWD Bamenda (Cameroon)
- PWD Bamenda (Cameroon) 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)
- Chiefs win 1-0 on aggregate
- Al Merrikh (Sudan) 2-0 AS Otoho (Congo)
- AS Otoho (Congo) 1-1 Al Merrikh (Sudan)
- Merrikh win 3-1 on aggregate
- Enyimba (Nigeria) 1-1 Rahimo (Burkina Faso)
- Rahimo (Burkina Faso) 0-1 Enyimba (Nigeria)
- Enyimba win 2-1 on aggregate
- Asante Kotoko c-c Nouadhibou (Mauritania)
- Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 1-1 Asante Kotoko (Ghana)
- Kotoko advance
- Al Hilal (Sudan) 1-0 Vipers (Uganda)
- Vipers (Uganda) 0-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)
- Hilal win 2-0 on aggregate
- Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) c-c Buffles (Benin)
- Buffles (Benin) 1-1 Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)
- Mouloudia advance
- CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 3-1 Mlandege (Zanzibar)
- Mlandege (Zanzibar) 0-5 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
- Sfaxien win 8-1 on aggregate
- Nkana (Zambia) 0-0 Bantu (Lesotho)
- Bantu (Lesotho) 0-1 Nkana (Zambia)
- Nkana win 1-0 on aggregate
- Petro Luanda (Angola) 2-2 Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea)
- Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea) 0-1 Petro Luanda (Angola)
- Petro win 3-2 on aggregate
- Platinum (Zimbabwe) 2-0 Costa do Sol (Mozambique)
- Costa do Sol (Mozambique) 1-2 Platinum (Zimbabwe)
- Platinum win 4-1 on aggregate
- Simba (Tanzania) 0-0 Plateau Utd (Nigeria)
- Plateau Utd (Nigeria) 0-1 Simba (Tanzania)
- Simba win 1-0 on aggregate
- Al Nasr (Libya) 0-2 CR Belouizdad (Algeria) (played in Cairo for security reasons)
- CR Belouizdad (Algeria) 2-0 Al Nasr (Libya)
- Belouizdad win 4-0 on aggregate
- Gor Mahia (Kenya) 3-1 APR (Rwanda)
- APR (Rwanda) 2-1 Gor Mahia (Kenya)
- Gor win 4-3 on aggregate
- Stade Malien c-c AngloGold (Guinea)
- AngloGold (Guinea) 1-2 Stade Malien (Mali)
- Stade Malien advance
- Walkovers: Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya), Gazelle (Chad)
Champions League last-32 draw:
- Stade Malien (Mali) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
- Teungueth (Senegal) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
- RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) v Horoya AC (Guinea)
- AS Sonidep (Niger) v Al Ahly (Egypt, holders)
- Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya) v Esperance (Tunisia)
- Gazelle (Chad) v Zamalek (Egypt)
- AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) v TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
- Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
- Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) v AS Vita Club (DR Congo)
- Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Primeiro Agosto (Angola)
- Al Merrikh (Sudan) v Enyimba (Nigeria)
- Asante Kotoko (Ghana) v Al Hilal (Sudan)
- Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
- Nkana (Zambia) v Petro Atletico (Angola)
- FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) v Simba SC (Tanzania)
- CR Belouizdad (Algeria) v Gor Mahia (Kenya)
- First legs: 22-23 December, Second legs: 5-6 January
- Note: Winners qualify for group stage and losers enter CAF Confederation Cup play-offs