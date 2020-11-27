Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang has helped Equatorial Guinea climb 10 places on the latest Fifa world rankings

Equatorial Guinea and Burundi are the biggest movers on November's Fifa world rankings external-link as they both gained 10 places.

Burundi's leap came thanks to a win and a draw with Mauritania in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Les Hirondelles are now 40th on the continent and 138th globally.

Equatorial Guinea's 10-place rise comes on the back of two wins over Libya in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

One of those wins was thanks to two goals in injury time, including one by Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang, as they came from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

The victories took Nzalang Nacional up to 134th overall and 38th in Africa.

The losses mean that Libya are the biggest losers on the rankings as they drop nine spots to down 111th globally and 26th on the continent.

Senegal remain the highest ranked African side and have moved up a single place to 20th in the world.

The top three globally are also unchanged with Belgium top followed by France and then Brazil.

Africa's top ten (global ranking in brackets)