USM Alger sack French coach after one game

Francois Ciccolini during his time at SC Bastia

French football coach Francois Ciccolini was sacked on Sunday after just one game with Algerian top-flight club USM Alger.

The former SC Bastia coach's only game in charge was a 2-1 loss to league champions CR Belouizdad in the Algerian Super Cup.

However the 58-year-old was not dismissed because of the defeat but rather his refusal to go into the stands to his runners-up medal from Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.

The club announced in a statement posted on social media it had parted ways with the Ciccolini for 'disrespecting government officials'.