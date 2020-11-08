Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Samuel Eto'o was travelling in a 4x4 vehicle in Cameroon when it was involved in a collision

Former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto'o has escaped uninjured from a car crash on Sunday.

The 39-year-old was travelling between Douala and Bafoussam in Cameroon when the 4x4 he was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

The front end of the 4x4 was badly damaged but fortunately no-one was injured.

A spokesman for Eto'o, Frank Happi, told BBC Sport Africa that the former Barcelona star had no injuries after visiting a hospital for a check-up.

Eto'o decided against pressing charges against the driver, who had initially tried absconding from the scene before being apprehended and taken to a police station.

Instead of taking legal action, there is video footage of Eto'o talking to the driver and urging him to drive more carefully.