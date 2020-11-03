Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes last season

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists that there is more to come from Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy.

Lampard describes Mendy as positive and calm since his arrival from French club Rennes in September.

The 28-year-old, who has kept clean sheets in five of his six games for Chelsea so far, is set to face his former club in the Champions League on Wednesday .

"He is very low maintenance. He works hard, wants to work more and is eager to engage with his team-mates and with myself," Lampard said.

"When we were in to sign him all the feedback was that he had a strong personality in the dressing room. Everything I heard, all those positives, have come true."

"He always has a smile on his face and has played well. It's a real positive when you have a player who comes in and hits the ground running on the pitch but also is a positive in the dressing room."

Lampard has been impressed with Mendy's contributions since becoming first-choice ahead of club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"What he has shown so far has been very complete - those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game," Lampard continued.

"He has made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us and if the goals had gone in the games could have the other way against us.

"Manchester United particularly the first-half save against Rashford with his feet was a really top class save.

"He has given off a sense of calm in his distribution and coming for crosses and things you just want from your goalkeeper."

More to come

The manager is also confident that there is still more to come from his new goalkeeper.

"I am sure he will improve as it is really early days for him at the club he is settling in still to a degree," he explained.

"I am very confident in him and he has shown great qualities so far and I think there is a lot more come, with his attitude which is key.

"I have seen how he wants to work, how he wants to be and the humility in him - I think he can go much further in many departments.

"What I have seen in a short period of time with Edouard is a player that has a massive work ethic to train and push himself every day.

"It seems his personality is pretty laid back with a tough edge when it comes to work."