Geoffrey Kondogbia played five friendlies for France before committing to Central African Republic

Central African Republic (CAR) midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has signed for Atletico Madrid from Spanish rivals Valencia.

The 27-year-old has joined Atletico on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He is seen as a replacement for Ghana's Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day after the Premier League club paid his buyout clause.

"The box-to-box footballer is a strong presence in midfield and contributes defensively and offensively," is how he is described on the Atletico website. external-link

Under La Liga rules, Atletico were granted an extra 30 days outside the transfer window to sign a replacement for Partey, as his release clause had been paid.

The France-born player previously impressed at Sevilla before spells at Monaco and Inter Milan.

He played five friendly internationals for France before swapping allegiances to CAR in 2018 and has since played three times for them.

Kondogbia played in three of CAR's qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as they failed to progress to the finals in Egypt.