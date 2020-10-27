Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Raja Casablanca pictured in February 2020 before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Raja Casablanca's Champions League semi-final on Sunday against Zamalek in Cairo is in doubt after more players from the Moroccan champions tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponed the second leg by a week to after eight Raja players reported positive for Coronavirus.

After another round of testing on Tuesday, the number of positive cases now stands at 14.

Caf's Head of Communications Alex Siewe said talks are ongoing with both Raja and Egyptian authorities, who have expressed concerns.

"We are discussing with them to find a better solution for both parties," he told BBC Sport Africa.

Six Raja players will undergo re-tests on Wednesday, with the whole squad having another round on Thursday.

Caf has already allowed Raja to add three players from their youth team to join the travelling party, which is set to leave for Egypt on Friday.

The Moroccan champions lost 1-0 to Zamalek in the first leg in Casablanca earlier this month and are battling to meet another Egyptian side, Al Ahly, in next month's final.