South African club Kaizer Chiefs have been banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows.

Kaizer Chiefs lost their appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a Fifa punishment in December over the signing of Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana.

Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber said the player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC in Madagascar when he signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

Fifa's DRC concluded that Andrianamimanana, known as "Dax" terminated the employment contract with Fosa Juniors FC "without just cause."

The player and Kaizer Chiefs have been told to pay a joint amount of $40,000 as compensation to Fosa Juniors and Andrianamimanana must serve a four-month playing ban.