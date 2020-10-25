Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Berkane won the Confederation Cup a year after losing the final

Morocco's RS Berkane beat Egyptians Pyramids 1-0 in the first one-legged Confederation Cup final to win their first African title on Sunday.

Burkinabe defender Issoufou Dayo settled a tight contest in Rabat after just fifteen minutes with a scrappy goal as he turned home from close range after Pyramids failed to clear a free-kick.

Berkane will now contest the 2020-21 African Super Cup as a team that has never even won the Moroccan league championship celebrates its greatest success.

A fractious contest could have been decided after 71 minutes only for Haamdi Lachir to blaze over when well placed for Berkane, who had an extra day to prepare after winning their semi-final on Monday.

His miss came just minutes after Mohamed Farouk and then substitute John Antwi had come closest for big-spending Pyramids on a frustrating night.

Reduced to ten men in the dying moments after Bark El Helali was dismissed, Berkane avenged their loss to another Egyptian side, Zamalek, in last year's final.

The club from north-eastern Morocco also gave their nation a much-needed boost after Egyptian duo Al Ahly and Zamalek gained the upper hand against both Wydad and Raja Casablanca in the Champions League semi-finals.

Berkane started this season's Confederation Cup with a defeat to Ghana's Ashanti Gold but only lost once since, in the group stages, as a team that finished third in the recently-concluded Moroccan league showed its mettle.

Pyramids, meanwhile, will rue what might have been on a night when they had to work hard to create chances, only to fail to seriously trouble Berkane goalkeeper Zouheir Laaroubi.

Founded just 12 years ago, Pyramids - who had been known as Al Assiouty until 2018 - have been revolutionised by the wealth of two club owners who have invested millions into the club.