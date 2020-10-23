Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The African Champions League trophy

Egyptian giants Al Ahly beat Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-1 in Cairo on Friday to reach this year's African Champions League final.

Ahly, record eight times African champions, secured their place with a 5-1 aggregate victory having won the first leg 2-0 in Casablanca last weekend.

Al Ahly have now won their last 17 home African Champions League games, the longest streak in the competition's history.

The Egyptians wasted little time in their home leg, going ahead after just seven minutes through Marwan Mohsen, although the goal was only confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

An impressive individual effort from Hussein El-Shahat in the 26th minute brought Ahly their second goal with defender Yasser Ibrahim adding a third when he headed home a corner on the hour mark.

Wydad grabbed a consolation goal through Zouhair El Moutaraji nine minutes from the end.

Pitso Mosimane's Ahly will now face either Morocco's Raja Casablanca or Cairo rivals Zamalek in next month's final which will take place in Egypt.

Their semi-final second leg will now take place next weekend because of an outbreak of Covid-19 infections in the Raja camp.