Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Raja Casablanca pictured in February 2020 before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Raja Casablanca, who have been struck by a spate of Covid-19 cases, thanked their African Champions League opponents Zamalek after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) agreed to delay the second leg of their semi-final.

Caf postponed the match by a week after eight players in the Moroccan club's squad tested positive for coronavirus.

In confirming the news, Raja thanked Egyptian club Zamalek for their "human and brotherly attitude towards Raja Club Athletic players." external-link

Raja trail Zamalek 1-0 from last weekend's first leg in Casablanca.

The club has been placed into quarantine for a week by Moroccan health authorities and denied permission to travel to Cairo for the second leg, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Raja have been told to isolate their entire squad for a week and will only be authorised to leave Morocco after another series of tests.

"Faced with this situation, in order to protect the integrity of the competition and promote a spirit of solidarity, Caf agreed to postpone the return match to 1 November," a Caf statement said. external-link

The other semi-final between Raja's neighbours Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly will be held as scheduled in Cairo on Friday.

Ahly have a 2-0 advantage over Wydad following their first leg victory in Casablanca on Saturday.

The final will still be played on Friday 6 November.