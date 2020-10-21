Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mulee takes over a Kenya team second in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group

Kenya's Football Federation (FKF) unveiled Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee as the new Harambee Stars coach at a news conference on Wednesday.

Mulee returns to the national team after previous stints at the helm, including in 2004 when he took Kenya to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia.

"It is an honour to be Harambee Stars coach for a second time and the task ahead now is to qualify for the Afcon", Mulee said.

He has been appointed on a three-year deal, and succeeds Francis Kimanzi, who left the post on Tuesday by mutual consent after a year in charge.

Mulee's first test will be next month's double-header matches against Comoros which are part of Kenya's qualifying campaign for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.