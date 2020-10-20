Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The 2019 Confederation Cup was won by Egyptian giants Zamalek who are in this year's Champions League semi-finals.

Egyptian club Pyramids FC, formed 12 years ago, beat Horoya of Guinea 2-0 on Tuesday in Rabat to reach the African Confederation Cup final.

The semi-final victory earned the Cairo outfit a place in their first final of an African club competition.

Pyramids will meet Morocco's Renaissance Berkane in Sunday's finale which will also be played in Rabat.

Berkane beat fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir 2-1 in their semi-final on Monday night.

Second half goals from Ibrahim Hassan and Abdallah El Said gave Pyramids the victory against their Guinean opponents.

Horoya thought they had pulled one back in the closing stages through Alseny Camara, only for it to be disallowed after a VAR check.

A penalty awarded to Pyramids earlier in the game was also overruled by VAR.

Pyramids only won promotion to the top flight in Egypt six years ago but have flourished after Saudi investment allowed them to buy top players.