Kimanzi leaves as Kenya coach

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kimanzi took over following Kenya's unexpected appearance at the 2019 Afcon

The coach of Kenya’s men’s national team, Francis Kimanzi, has left his role by mutual consent.

Kimanzi had been in the post for a year, having replaced Frenchman Sebastien Migne.

With national football only recently returning having been suspended due to Covid-19, Kenya’s only game since march was a 2-1 friendly win over Zambia earlier this month.

However they have critical qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations looming, with home-and-away fixtures against surprise Group G leaders Comoros being followed by a huge final game against Egypt.

Some of Kimanzi’s backroom staff have also left their posts.

Kimanzi was in his third term with the Harambee Stars, having also been in charge briefly from November 2008 to January 2009 and then for a longer spell from November 2011 to June 2012.

“All in the federation wish them well, in their future endeavours, even as the search for a replacement to take the national team forward begins in earnest,” said a Football Kenya Federation statement.

“There will be no further comment from the FKF until a new appointment is made in the coming days.”