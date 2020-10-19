Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

RS Berkane have reached the African Confederation Cup final for the second successive year after losing to Egypt's Zamalek in 2019.

RS Berkane booked their place in the African Confederation Cup final with a 2-1 win over fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir in Rabat on Monday.

Two penalties from captain Mohamed Aziz in each half helped Berkane reach Sunday's title-decider.

Imad Kimaoui had given Hassania Agadir hope with a 30th minute equaliser.

In an eventful first half, RS Berkane, last year's runners-up, had a goal disallowed when VAR ruled out Mouhssine Yajour's header.

The second semi-final takes place on Tuesday night when Egypt's Pyramids FC face Horoya of Guinea.

The completion of this year's Confederation Cup, Africa's second tier club competition, had been delayed since May because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

It is being played in a mini-tournament format with both semi-finals finishing on the night rather than the traditional two-legged ties.